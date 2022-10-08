Analyzing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 1stdibs.Com and Capstone Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 1 0 2.33 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 108.68%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

1stdibs.Com has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.35, meaning that its share price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -20.57% -19.67% -15.33% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Capstone Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.28 -$20.96 million ($0.56) -10.84 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, America Fiber Optics Group, its products include fiber optics cables. The company was founded on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

