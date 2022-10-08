Analyzing Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) & TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -39.99% -23.60% -17.94% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oatly Group and TDH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 4 9 0 2.57 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oatly Group currently has a consensus price target of 11.02, indicating a potential upside of 331.97%. Given Oatly Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than TDH.

Oatly Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and TDH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $643.19 million 2.35 -$212.39 million -0.47 -5.43 TDH $1.09 million 16.27 -$6.12 million N/A N/A

TDH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of TDH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TDH beats Oatly Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About TDH

(Get Rating)

TDH Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, and various other brand names. It offers its products to retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.