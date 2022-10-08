Analyzing TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Provident Bancorp pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TC Bancshares and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.85%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

14.1% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 15.76% 3.02% 0.65% Provident Bancorp 25.77% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TC Bancshares has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.59 $2.64 million N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $69.97 million 3.59 $16.14 million $1.16 12.23

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.