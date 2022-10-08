AnchorSwap (ANCHOR) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

AnchorSwap (ANCHOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, AnchorSwap has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. AnchorSwap has a market cap of $2.48 million and $9,202.00 worth of AnchorSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnchorSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AnchorSwap Profile

AnchorSwap was first traded on August 13th, 2021. AnchorSwap’s total supply is 225,647,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,276,065 tokens. AnchorSwap’s official website is anchorfinance.io. AnchorSwap’s official Twitter account is @anchor_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnchorSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@anchorfinance. The Reddit community for AnchorSwap is https://reddit.com/r/anchorfinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AnchorSwap Token Trading

