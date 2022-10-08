Ancient Raid Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAID)

Ancient Raid (RAID) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Ancient Raid token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ancient Raid has a market capitalization of $633,533.38 and approximately $52,294.00 worth of Ancient Raid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ancient Raid has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ancient Raid Token Profile

Ancient Raid’s total supply is 284,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,025,127 tokens. The official website for Ancient Raid is www.ancientraid.com. Ancient Raid’s official Twitter account is @ancientraidnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ancient Raid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ancient Raid (RAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ancient Raid has a current supply of 284,999,990 with 41,781,839.46613751 in circulation. The last known price of Ancient Raid is 0.0139232 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $35,519.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ancientraid.com/.”

