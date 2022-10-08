Angle Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $413,981.72 (ANGLE)

Angle (ANGLE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Angle has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Angle has a total market cap of $413,981.72 and approximately $140,929.00 worth of Angle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Angle token can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Angle

Angle was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. Angle’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,237,881 tokens. Angle’s official Twitter account is @angleprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Angle is www.angle.money. The official message board for Angle is blog.angle.money.

Angle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Angle (ANGLE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Angle has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Angle is 0.03128477 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $188,175.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.angle.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Angle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Angle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Angle using one of the exchanges listed above.

