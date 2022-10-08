Anglo American (LON:AAL) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,200 ($38.67). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,421.25 ($41.34).

Anglo American Stock Performance

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.52) on Thursday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,839.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,240.35. The firm has a market cap of £37.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

Insider Activity at Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). In the last three months, insiders acquired 268 shares of company stock worth $705,440.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

