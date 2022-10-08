Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,381.43 ($40.86).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($38.06) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 268 shares of company stock valued at $705,440.

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.14. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,839.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,240.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

