Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to €70.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $67.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 4,025,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $217,183,000 after purchasing an additional 292,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

