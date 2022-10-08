Animal Concerts Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (ANML)

Animal Concerts (ANML) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Animal Concerts token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Animal Concerts has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Animal Concerts has a total market cap of $507,340.00 and $1.61 million worth of Animal Concerts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Animal Concerts

Animal Concerts launched on March 29th, 2022. Animal Concerts’ total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Animal Concerts is https://reddit.com/r/AnimalConcerts. The official website for Animal Concerts is www.animalconcerts.com. Animal Concerts’ official Twitter account is @animalconcerts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Animal Concerts

According to CryptoCompare, “Animal Concerts (ANML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animal Concerts has a current supply of 12,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Animal Concerts is 0.00061001 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $252,180.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.animalconcerts.com/.”

