Anji (ANJI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,157.00

Anji (ANJI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Anji has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Anji token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Anji has a market cap of $909,912.00 and $13,157.00 worth of Anji was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Anji Token Profile

Anji’s launch date was November 6th, 2021. Anji’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Anji is https://reddit.com/r/anjieco/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Anji is www.anji.eco. Anji’s official Twitter account is @anji_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anji Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anji (ANJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Anji has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anji is 0.00008599 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,928.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anji.eco/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anji directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anji should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anji using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

