Annex Finance (ANN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $203,308.00

Annex Finance (ANN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Annex Finance token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Annex Finance has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Annex Finance has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $203,308.00 worth of Annex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Annex Finance

Annex Finance’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. Annex Finance’s total supply is 597,443,339 tokens. Annex Finance’s official message board is blog.annex.finance. Annex Finance’s official Twitter account is @annexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Annex Finance’s official website is www.annex.finance. The Reddit community for Annex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/annex_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Annex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Annex Finance (ANN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Annex Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Annex Finance is 0.00576391 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $208,800.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.annex.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Annex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Annex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Annex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

