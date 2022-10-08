Anonverse Gaming Token (VVV) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Anonverse Gaming Token (VVV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Anonverse Gaming Token has a total market capitalization of $340,084.63 and $17,017.00 worth of Anonverse Gaming Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anonverse Gaming Token has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One Anonverse Gaming Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Anonverse Gaming Token

Anonverse Gaming Token’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2022. Anonverse Gaming Token’s total supply is 75,600,000,000 tokens. Anonverse Gaming Token’s official website is anonverse.space/#. Anonverse Gaming Token’s official Twitter account is @anon_metaverse.

Buying and Selling Anonverse Gaming Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonverse Gaming Token (VVV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Anonverse Gaming Token has a current supply of 75,600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anonverse Gaming Token is 0.00000465 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $682.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anonverse.space/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anonverse Gaming Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anonverse Gaming Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anonverse Gaming Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

