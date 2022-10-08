AnonyDoxx (ADXX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.51 Million

AnonyDoxx (ADXX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, AnonyDoxx has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. AnonyDoxx has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $466,403.00 worth of AnonyDoxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnonyDoxx token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AnonyDoxx

AnonyDoxx’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. AnonyDoxx’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. AnonyDoxx’s official Twitter account is @anonydoxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnonyDoxx’s official website is www.anonydoxx.io. The Reddit community for AnonyDoxx is https://reddit.com/r/anonydoxx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AnonyDoxx’s official message board is medium.com/@anonydoxxofficial.

AnonyDoxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnonyDoxx (ADXX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AnonyDoxx has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AnonyDoxx is 0.00001536 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $536,530.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anonydoxx.io.”

