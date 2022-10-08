ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Trading Down 6.0 %

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

ANSS stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.82. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.74 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

