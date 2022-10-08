Anypad Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,614.00 (APAD)

Anypad (APAD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Anypad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Anypad has a market cap of $1.45 million and $11,614.00 worth of Anypad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anypad has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anypad

Anypad launched on July 22nd, 2021. Anypad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Anypad’s official Twitter account is @anypadio?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anypad’s official website is anypad.io.

Anypad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anypad (APAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Anypad has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Anypad is 0.00097052 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,591.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anypad.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anypad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anypad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anypad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

