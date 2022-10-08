ApeSwap Trading Down 5.4% This Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ApeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. ApeSwap has a total market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $274,582.00 worth of ApeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ApeSwap Token Profile

BANANA is a token. Its launch date was February 12th, 2021. ApeSwap’s total supply is 105,843,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,813,011 tokens. The official website for ApeSwap is apeswap.finance. ApeSwap’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeSwap’s official message board is ape-swap.medium.com. The Reddit community for ApeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/apeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ApeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeSwap (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ApeSwap has a current supply of 105,843,377.99716738. The last known price of ApeSwap is 0.0879903 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $280,313.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apeswap.finance.”

