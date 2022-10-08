ApeX Protocol (APEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.92 Million

ApeX Protocol (APEX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, ApeX Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ApeX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of ApeX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ApeX Protocol Token Profile

ApeX Protocol launched on February 27th, 2022. ApeX Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,538,801 tokens. ApeX Protocol’s official website is apex.exchange/home. ApeX Protocol’s official message board is apexdex.medium.com. ApeX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @officialapexdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeX Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeX Protocol (APEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ApeX Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ApeX Protocol is 0.58547052 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,360,031.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apex.exchange/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

