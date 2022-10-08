Apollo Inu (APOLLO) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Apollo Inu (APOLLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Apollo Inu has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $10,112.00 worth of Apollo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Inu has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.48 or 0.99996830 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001594 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022183 BTC.

Apollo Inu Token Profile

Apollo Inu is a token. It was first traded on January 12th, 2022. Apollo Inu’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 902,431,205,673 tokens. Apollo Inu’s official message board is www.apollocrypto.org/blog. The Reddit community for Apollo Inu is https://reddit.com/r/ApolloInuToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollo Inu’s official Twitter account is @apollocryptodao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Inu is www.apollocrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Apollo Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Crypto DAO (APOLLO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apollo Crypto DAO has a current supply of 2,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Apollo Crypto DAO is 0.00001055 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,037.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.apollocrypto.org/.”

