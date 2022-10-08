Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.59. Appian has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $104.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,118.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,860,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Appian by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.