Apple (AMB) One Day Volume Tops $17,066.00

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Apple has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apple has a total market capitalization of $323,017.49 and $17,066.00 worth of Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apple token can now be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AirDAO (AMB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 175.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apple Profile

Apple (AMB) is a PoA token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2022. Apple’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Apple’s official website is binemon.io. Apple’s official Twitter account is @binemonnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apple Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apple (AMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Apple has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Apple is 0.06703972 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $457.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://binemon.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

