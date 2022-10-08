Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.56.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

