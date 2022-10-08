Aquarius (AQUA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30,887.00

Aquarius (AQUA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Aquarius has a market cap of $5.84 million and $30,887.00 worth of Aquarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aquarius has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Aquarius token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Aquarius launched on May 6th, 2021. Aquarius’ total supply is 82,682,882,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,650,776,195 tokens. The official message board for Aquarius is medium.com/aquarius-aqua. The Reddit community for Aquarius is https://reddit.com/r/aquariusaqua and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aquarius’ official website is aqua.network. Aquarius’ official Twitter account is @aqua_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aquarius (AQUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stellar platform. Aquarius has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Aquarius is 0.00067511 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $23,550.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aqua.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aquarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aquarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aquarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

