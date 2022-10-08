Arable Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,287.00 (ACRE)

Arable Protocol (ACRE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Arable Protocol has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Arable Protocol has a market capitalization of $613,295.94 and approximately $9,287.00 worth of Arable Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arable Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arable Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Arable Protocol

Arable Protocol’s genesis date was February 9th, 2022. Arable Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Arable Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@arableprotocol. Arable Protocol’s official website is arable.finance. Arable Protocol’s official Twitter account is @arableprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arable Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Arable Protocol (ACRE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Arable Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arable Protocol is 0.00605529 USD and is up 12.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25,959.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arable.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arable Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arable Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arable Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arable Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arable Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.