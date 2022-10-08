Arcade Kingdoms Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $896,193.75 (ACK)

Arcade Kingdoms (ACK) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Arcade Kingdoms token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcade Kingdoms has a total market capitalization of $896,193.75 and $478,434.00 worth of Arcade Kingdoms was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcade Kingdoms has traded up 75.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Arcade Kingdoms Token Profile

Arcade Kingdoms’ launch date was May 17th, 2022. Arcade Kingdoms’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Arcade Kingdoms’ official Twitter account is @arcadekingdoms and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcade Kingdoms’ official website is arcadekingdoms.com.

Arcade Kingdoms Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arcade Kingdoms (ACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Arcade Kingdoms has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arcade Kingdoms is 0.00946536 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $255,207.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arcadekingdoms.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcade Kingdoms directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcade Kingdoms should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcade Kingdoms using one of the exchanges listed above.

