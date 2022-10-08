Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.13.

ACGL opened at $45.67 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

