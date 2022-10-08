Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $20,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

