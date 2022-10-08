Arcona Hits 1-Day Volume of $24,763.00 (ARCONA)

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Arcona has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Arcona has a market cap of $924,156.55 and approximately $24,763.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcona token can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Arcona Token Profile

Arcona was first traded on March 30th, 2018. Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 tokens. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arcona is www.arcona.space/blog. The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.space.

Arcona Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arcona (ARCONA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Arcona has a current supply of 16,696,707 with 15,335,469.78334842 in circulation. The last known price of Arcona is 0.06551009 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $21,352.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arcona.space/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcona directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcona should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcona using one of the exchanges listed above.

