Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

