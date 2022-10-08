Argentine Football Association Fan Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $380,441.00 (ARG)

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Argentine Football Association Fan Token token can now be bought for $5.92 or 0.00030339 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Argentine Football Association Fan Token has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Argentine Football Association Fan Token has a total market cap of $22.16 million and $380,441.00 worth of Argentine Football Association Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Argentine Football Association Fan Token

Argentine Football Association Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Argentine Football Association Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,746,912 tokens. The official website for Argentine Football Association Fan Token is socios.com. Argentine Football Association Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Argentine Football Association Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Argentine Football Association Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Chiliz platform. Argentine Football Association Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 1,405,885 in circulation. The last known price of Argentine Football Association Fan Token is 5.93601828 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,089,402.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

