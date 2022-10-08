ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,010 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

