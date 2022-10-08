ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 5,098 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 79,264 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 294,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 123,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,218 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

