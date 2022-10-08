ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 343 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Humana by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 481,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,320,000 after buying an additional 85,161 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Stock Performance

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana stock opened at $503.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.51. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

