ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 4,215 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. State Street Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 80.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,527,000 after purchasing an additional 706,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,876,000 after purchasing an additional 647,876 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 5,280.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 422,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

OGE Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.44 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.