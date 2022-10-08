ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 6,233 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 315,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $69.70 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

