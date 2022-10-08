ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,748 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.73.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

