ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

