ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,530 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after buying an additional 199,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after buying an additional 81,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $137.76 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.91.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

