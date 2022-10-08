Argus Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.43.

CC stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

