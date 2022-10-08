Arker Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ARKER)

Arker (ARKER) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Arker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arker has a market capitalization of $378,445.96 and $272,681.00 worth of Arker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arker has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Arker Profile

Arker was first traded on November 24th, 2021. Arker’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,039,927 tokens. The official website for Arker is playarker.com. Arker’s official Twitter account is @arkercommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arker (ARKER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Arker has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arker is 0.00131521 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $323,431.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playarker.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arker using one of the exchanges listed above.

