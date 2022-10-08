Arlington Partners LLC Has $252,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 8.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

