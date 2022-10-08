Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

