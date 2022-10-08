Arowana Token (ARW) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Arowana Token (ARW) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Arowana Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arowana Token has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arowana Token has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $328,686.00 worth of Arowana Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arowana Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Arowana Token Token Profile

Arowana Token’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Arowana Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,416,667 tokens. Arowana Token’s official Twitter account is @arowana_twt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arowana Token is medium.com/arowana-project. The official website for Arowana Token is arowana.finance/en.

Arowana Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arowana Token (ARW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Arowana Token has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arowana Token is 0.19181167 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $174,361.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arowana.finance/en/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arowana Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arowana Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arowana Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arowana Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arowana Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.