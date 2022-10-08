Arrival Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 85,014 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,052% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,951 put options.

ARVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Arrival stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Arrival has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Arrival by 435.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,010,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 822,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

