Arrival Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 85,014 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,052% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,951 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Arrival Price Performance
Arrival stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Arrival has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $17.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival
Arrival Company Profile
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.