Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MRK opened at $87.60 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

