Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $642,747.00

Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Arsenal Fan Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Arsenal Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $642,747.00 worth of Arsenal Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arsenal Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00010508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Arsenal Fan Token Token Profile

Arsenal Fan Token’s launch date was August 6th, 2021. Arsenal Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,711,630 tokens. Arsenal Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @arsenal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arsenal Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz. The official website for Arsenal Fan Token is www.arsenal.com/news/afc-fan-token-everything-you-need-know.

Arsenal Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) is a cryptocurrency . Arsenal Fan Token has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 2,003,867 in circulation. The last known price of Arsenal Fan Token is 2.03078117 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $641,214.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arsenal.com/news/afc-fan-token-everything-you-need-know.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arsenal Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arsenal Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arsenal Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

