Artem Coin Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (ARTEM)

Artem Coin (ARTEM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Artem Coin has a total market capitalization of $423,699.41 and $69,903.00 worth of Artem Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artem Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Artem Coin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Artem Coin

Artem Coin was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Artem Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,841,667 tokens. Artem Coin’s official Twitter account is @artem_coin. Artem Coin’s official website is www.artemcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Artem Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Artem Coin (ARTEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Artem Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artem Coin is 0.00652303 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $62,472.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artemcoin.com.”

