ARTL (ARTL) Trading Down 59.3% Over Last 7 Days

ARTL (ARTL) traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, ARTL has traded down 59.3% against the US dollar. One ARTL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. ARTL has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $9,572.00 worth of ARTL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARTL Token Profile

ARTL was first traded on December 31st, 2021. ARTL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. ARTL’s official message board is artlink-team.medium.com. ARTL’s official Twitter account is @artlinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARTL is artl.network.

ARTL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARTL (ARTL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ARTL has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARTL is 0.03030474 USD and is down -12.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,762.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://artl.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARTL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARTL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARTL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

