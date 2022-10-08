ARTM (ARTM) Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week

ARTM (ARTM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ARTM token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ARTM has a market cap of $1.52 million and $22,957.00 worth of ARTM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARTM has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ARTM Profile

ARTM launched on July 29th, 2021. ARTM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,295,594,032 tokens. The official website for ARTM is www.getartm.io. ARTM’s official Twitter account is @artmtech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ARTM is https://reddit.com/r/ARTMToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARTM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARTM (ARTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARTM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARTM is 0.00012105 USD and is up 13.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14,757.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getartm.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARTM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARTM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARTM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

