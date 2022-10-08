Artrade Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.16 Million (ATR)

Artrade (ATR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Artrade has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Artrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Artrade has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $16,281.00 worth of Artrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005776 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Artrade (ATR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Artrade’s total supply is 459,515,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,245,216 tokens. Artrade’s official website is www.artrade.app. The Reddit community for Artrade is https://reddit.com/r/artrade_app and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Artrade’s official Twitter account is @artradeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Artrade (ATR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Artrade has a current supply of 459,515,289.483303 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artrade is 0.00520383 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,612.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artrade.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

